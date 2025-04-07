Togo international fashion week focus on breast cancer prevention

For a week, the Togolese capital, Lomé, vibrated to the rhythm of glamour, creativity, and elegance.

The International Fashion Festival, FIMO 228, closed the doors on its 12th edition last Saturday.

More than just an essential fashion rendezvous, this year's event was committed to a public health cause, the fight against breast cancer.

For Ivorian designer, Nina Bornier, of G’nantin by Nini, the message was a personal one.

“It's a cause that’s close to my heart, as I myself have had close relatives affected by this disease,” she said.

“I called my collection ‘Panacea’, meaning a universal remedy. It's a powerful symbol of this year's theme. It represents nature, hope, and medicine.”

Young Togolese designer, Eugénie Guidi Ayawa, went against the grain of beauty standards often imposed by the fashion industry.

She paid tribute to African women and their generous forms with her collection, “La Vie en Couleur”.

"I focused on shapes, particularly African roundness. It's a message of love to African women saying you're beautiful, be proud of your African curves," she said.

Designer Jacques Logoh founded FIMO in 2016.

He said he is continuing his mission to showcase the creativity of African designers and promote the continent’s haute couture, rooted in its textile traditions.

And he believes that attitudes are changing.

“More and more officials are wearing African creations. That's exactly what we're looking for. Before, Africans were reluctant to consume locally,” he said.

He added that they will keep pushing “until African fashion becomes a natural choice for everyone”.

Togo’s FIMO fashion festival will be back next year for another celebration of elegance, culture, and commitment.