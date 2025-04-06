France and Algeria resume diplomatic talks aimed at mending rift

France and Algeria have resumed diplomatic talks aimed at mending strained relations between the two countries.

This follows months of fighting that have hurt Paris’ economic interests in its former colony and stalled vital security cooperation.

The complicated ties between the two took a turn for the worse last year when French President Emmanuel Macron backed an autonomy plan for Western Sahara.

The former Spanish colony is largely controlled by Morocco but is claimed by the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

Paris has since alleged that Algiers had adopted a policy that aims to wipe France's economic presence from the country.

Extensive trade between the two has fallen by as much as 30 per cent since the European summer.

In addition, security cooperation, including over Islamist militancy, has stopped.

At the start of April, the France’s foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, told parliament it was in the interests of both the country and French people for cooperation to resume.

It is estimated that some 10 per cent of France’s 68 million citizens have links to Algeria.

Barrot arrived in Algiers on Sunday for a day of talks.