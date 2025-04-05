Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cholera outbreak intensifies amidst violence in the DRC

Men sit outside the general hospital in Basankusu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, where some victims of unidentified illnesses are being treated, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Guy Masele Sanganga/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with Other agencies

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has issued a warning about the persistent violence in North and South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which continues to result in civilian deaths, injuries, and displacement.

The ongoing conflict between local armed groups and M23 rebels continues to result in loss of life, injuries, and displacement among the local population.

Meanwhile, the southern province of Tanganyika is grappling with a rapidly escalating cholera outbreak that poses a serious threat to thousands.

Intense clashes between local armed groups and M23 rebels were reported on Thursday in the town of Masisi Centre in North Kivu.

As of Wednesday, nine out of the eleven health zones in the province have been affected, with over 1,450 confirmed cases and 27 deaths reported since January—a shocking six-fold increase compared to the same period last year.

UN health partners emphasize the urgent need for access to safe drinking water, noting that less than 20 percent of the affected areas have adequate coverage, coupled with insufficient healthcare resources to effectively address the growing number of cases.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..