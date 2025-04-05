Cholera outbreak intensifies amidst violence in the DRC

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has issued a warning about the persistent violence in North and South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which continues to result in civilian deaths, injuries, and displacement.

The ongoing conflict between local armed groups and M23 rebels continues to result in loss of life, injuries, and displacement among the local population.

Meanwhile, the southern province of Tanganyika is grappling with a rapidly escalating cholera outbreak that poses a serious threat to thousands.

Intense clashes between local armed groups and M23 rebels were reported on Thursday in the town of Masisi Centre in North Kivu.

As of Wednesday, nine out of the eleven health zones in the province have been affected, with over 1,450 confirmed cases and 27 deaths reported since January—a shocking six-fold increase compared to the same period last year.

UN health partners emphasize the urgent need for access to safe drinking water, noting that less than 20 percent of the affected areas have adequate coverage, coupled with insufficient healthcare resources to effectively address the growing number of cases.