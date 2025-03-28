Paul Pogba fails to join the Olympique de Marseille side

Paul Pogba is already a hot topic in the transfer market. Olympique de Marseille has confirmed it considered signing him this winter, but despite the end of his doping suspension, Pogba didn’t make the move to the French club in January.

Since March 11, the midfielder has been eligible to play again after serving his ban.

“We had discussions and the opportunity because he was available, but we decided not to sign him this season. We felt his recovery could disrupt the team’s balance,” explained Pablo Longoria in an interview with Cadena SER.

“It would have raised expectations, and we thought it would be counterproductive. For the future, it’s clear that a player like him is valuable,” added the president of Olympique de Marseille.

Pogba tested positive for testosterone in August 2023, resulting in the maximum penalty from Italy’s anti-doping court.

However, the judges reduced his ban after acknowledging the lack of intent, stating the positive test was due to mistakenly taking a supplement prescribed by a doctor in Florida.