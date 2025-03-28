'G20' star Viola Davis talks working with artists often 'relegated to periphery'

Viola Davis premiered her latest Amazon action film, "G20," in Los Angeles on Thursday.

"It's a real hero story," she said. "Here is this woman who is also a mother to a teenage daughter who's rebelling. And I thought that was sort of a perfect narrative for a reluctant hero."

Davis plays the President of the United States in the film, which was directed by Patricia Riggen.

Working with women directors is something Davis says she has prioritized since founding her production company with her husband, Julius Tennon.

"It's part of our mandate at JuVee Productions is a broad spectrum of humanity, to work with people, artists, great artists who usually are relegated to the periphery. But they have, they have, great ability and they have great stories to be told," she said.

"G20" hits Prime Video on April 10.