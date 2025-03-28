Four Real Madrid players face potential ban for Arsenal quarter-final game

Four Real Madrid players, including Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, are facing a potential Champions League ban for their team’s match against Arsenal in just over a week’s time.

European football body, UEFA, has opened an investigation into a possible breach of disciplinary regulations by the four at the end of their recent Champions League win against Atletico Madrid.

The inquiry centres on allegations of “indecent conduct” by Mbappé, Júnior, Antonio Rüdiger, and Dani Ceballos.

While UEFA did not detail the incidents under review, Spanish media is reporting that Real’s city rivals filed a complaint over their behaviour during their celebrations.

Video footage showed several Madrid players dancing and making gestures towards the home fans.

Rudiger appeared to make a throat-slitting motion, apparently towards the crowd after the shootout victory, while Mbappe was shown seemingly making a crotch-grabbing gesture.

Real Madrid face Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the competition on 8 and 16 April, but there is no guarantee the case will be heard before then.

Meanwhile Real’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti, faces a 4-year prison sentence when he stands trial on tax evasion charges in Spain next week.

He’s accused of defrauding the state of about 1 million dollars during his first stint at Los Blancos.

Ancelotti has denied any wrongdoing.