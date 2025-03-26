Yuna the lioness finds safety in the UK after escaping war-torn Ukraine

A lioness who survived the horrors of war in Ukraine has found a peaceful new home at the Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, England. Yuna, rescued from the front lines of the conflict, arrived at the sanctuary in August 2024, along with four other lions, after being saved from dire conditions.

Once too weak to walk due to shell shock and trauma, Yuna has made an incredible recovery. "She was in such bad shape that she was nearly euthanized," says Cam Whitnall, managing director of the sanctuary. "But since arriving here, she’s come on leaps and bounds."

Yuna was among five lions rescued by Ukraine’s Wild Animals Rescue Center, run by Natalia Popova. Along with male lion Rori and lionesses Amani, Lira, and Vanda, she was transported to the UK following a massive fundraising effort that raised over £500,000 ($650,000).

Each of the lions had a tragic past. Vanda, for example, was malnourished and kept inside an apartment before being moved to a Belgian zoo. Amani and Lira were likely bred for tourist photos. Rori, like Yuna, suffered severe motor issues due to the trauma of war. Their new enclosures in Kent are designed to suit their individual needs, offering safety, space, and enrichment for their recovery.

"The lions have already settled in well," says curator Briony Smith. "They’ve endured so much, but now they finally have a proper home."

The Big Cat Sanctuary is set to open its doors to visitors this summer, offering experiences to help fund the continued care of these remarkable survivors.