Moroccan capital, Rabat, prepares to host games in 2030 men's World Cup

Construction and restoration projects are underway at sites across Rabat, which is to host several games in the 2030 FIFA men’s World Cup.

The Moroccan capital is one of six cities across the country chosen for matches as the tournament’s celebrates its 100th anniversary, with games spread across six countries.

It is the first time Morocco will host World Cup matches and much preparation work is being done.

"There are matters related to developing infrastructure, including highways, hotels, restaurants, and a high-speed train that will reach Marrakech initially, and then Agadir after the World Cup,” says Moroccan economist, Mohammed Jadri.

He says the tournament will create many job opportunities for young people with a high demand currently for those related to construction, public works, and the tourism sector.

As one of the main hosts, together with Spain and Portugal, Morocco is hoping the games will boost the economy and put the country higher on the map as a tourist destination.

And Rabat, perhaps not one of the most visited Moroccan cities, aims to put its best foot forward to welcome people coming to watch the matches.

Nabil Bouraissi, an independent tourist advisor and the manager of a hotel in Rabat, says there will be different categories of visitors, including VIPs.

"So, Rabat must have a diverse selection of hotels to meet the needs of all visitors arriving in 2030. The hotel facilities in Rabat take into account the city's character and history,” he says.

Bouraissi says the city's hotel capacity has to be expanded to meet the demand of such an important sporting event.

He notes that the city is recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage site, one of seven such sites in Morocco.

With the older parts of the city dating back to the 12th century, the authorities in Rabat are carrying out restoration work at several historical landmarks, including its ancient ramparts.

South American nations Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay will each host one game, the first two in commemoration of the first World Cup final in 1930.

Hosts Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo in that tournament.