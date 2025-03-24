Welcome to Africanews

Casualties after Israel bombs hospital in Gaza's south

Nasma Al-Saifi kisses the wrapped body of her nephew, Khaled, who was killed during an Israeli army strike, before his burial in Gaza City, Monday, March 24, 2025   -  
By Africanews

with AP

Gaza attack

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 25 Palestinians, including several women and children, according to three hospitals Monday. The strikes came nearly a week after Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas with a surprise bombardment that killed hundreds.

Meanwhile, officials say Egypt has introduced a new proposal to try and get the Israel-Hamas ceasefire back on track.

Hamas would release five living captives in return for Israel allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and a weekslong pause in the fighting, an Egyptian official said Monday. Israel would also release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

A Hamas official said the group had “responded positively” to the proposal, without elaborating. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media on the closed-door talks.

