DP World selects Mota-Engil to build DRC’s first deep-water port

DP World has appointed Portugese construction firm Mota-Engil to lead the development of the Banana Port, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) first deep-water maritime gateway.

Located in a coastal town in Kongo Central province, the port is expected to strengthen regional trade networks and reduce the DRC’s dependence on foreign ports for global commerce.

As one of Africa’s largest infrastructure projects, the Banana Port will facilitate trade across the continent. Many African economies rely on efficient transport corridors, and the port will provide a direct maritime route for goods, lowering business costs and boosting intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The project, funded by DP World with support from British International Investment (BII), will be developed in phases. The first phase includes a 600-meter quay, a 30-hectare storage area, and an annual handling capacity of 450,000 TEUs. A planned second phase will extend the quay wall by more than two kilometers, increasing capacity for larger vessels.

Once completed, the Banana Port will streamline trade operations, cut transport costs, and centralize customs and administrative processes.

It is also expected to create thousands of jobs, benefit local industries such as agriculture and manufacturing, and integrate the DRC into Africa’s broader supply chain network.

Mota-Engil, a multinational construction company with extensive experience in large-scale projects across Africa, will oversee the port’s construction.

DP World, a Dubai-based global logistics and port management company, is leading the investment. DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem described the port as a “transformative” project that will reshape the DRC’s trade landscape and strengthen Africa’s position in global markets.