Mali withdraws from the International Organisation of La Francophonie

Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd, 2nd, left, is welcomed, by France's President Emmanuel Macron, 2nd right, for the 19th Francophonie summit in Villers-Cotterets, France,   -  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Mali

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are once again united in challenging France. On Tuesday, Mali followed Burkina Faso and Niger's lead, announcing its withdrawal from the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

The Malian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country could not remain a member of an organisation whose actions are incompatible with its constitutional principles, which are based on state sovereignty. This decision follows similar moves by Burkina Faso and Niger, who, like Mali, have military regimes and have broken ties with France in favour of sovereignty.

The three nations, founding members of the OIF, condemned the organisation for selectively applying sanctions and undermining their sovereignty, calling it a politically motivated tool.

The withdrawal comes amid growing tensions between these countries and France, as military leaders in the Sahel turn to Russia and reassert their sovereignty, symbolised by the renaming of streets and monuments that once honoured France.

