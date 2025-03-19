EU acknowledges Rwanda's role in Congo crisis, but action delayed

The ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has recently reached a turning point, with the United Nations officially acknowledging the role of the Rwandan army and the M23 rebel group in the occupation and looting of parts of the country. In a historic resolution passed today, the UN held both the Rwandan military and the M23 responsible for the escalating crisis. The European Union has, at last, recognized this undeniable truth. But for many, the question remains: why did it take so long?

Thierry Mariani, a Member of the European Parliament, pointed out that this reality has been well known for some time, yet the EU has remained slow to act. He raised concerns about the long-standing political ties between Rwanda and the EU, suggesting that a “friendship” or lobbying efforts within the Union may have contributed to the delay in addressing the issue. Mariani pointed to reports calling Rwanda the "darling" of the European Union, asking why the EU regularly criticizes African nations for flaws in their democratic processes while simultaneously praising Rwanda, where President Paul Kagame won his latest election with a controversial 99.13% of the vote.

Mariani emphasized that the European Union has finally begun to take action, condemning President Kagame and, importantly, implementing trade restrictions against Gazebo Gold Refinery—a company linked to Rwanda that is involved in selling looted minerals. However, Mariani expressed doubt that these actions will be enough to resolve the underlying issues. “The message to Rwanda and President Kagame is clear: you have been exposed. If you want to restore your image, you must withdraw from the DRC,” he said.

The M23 rebel group, which has been accused of occupying parts of the DRC with support from Rwanda, remains a central issue. According to Mariani, there is no longer any debate about whether the M23 is a terrorist group with ties to the Rwandan government. This fact is now widely accepted by both the European Union and the United Nations. Despite this, Mariani believes that Rwanda and the M23 may still think they can resolve the situation through negotiation. However, he made it clear that sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.

The conflict in the region, Mariani noted, has been ongoing for more than 30 years, and recent developments have only added to the instability. In particular, he criticized the agreement signed between the European Union and Rwanda on February 19, 2024, which he believes has only fueled the continuation of the conflict. He argued that the agreement offers no guarantees and expressed hope that it will no longer be enforced, even if it hasn’t been officially revoked. Mariani also pointed out that the main Rwandan partner involved in the deal is now under sanctions, which he views as a step in the right direction.

Drawing a parallel with the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mariani suggested that the time has come for the European Union to consider sanctions against Rwanda’s leadership. “When Russia attacked Ukraine, sanctions were imposed swiftly. The same approach must be applied here,” he said. While Mariani acknowledged that it may have been wise to avoid immediate sanctions, he emphasized that if the looting, occupation, and violence continue, the EU must direct sanctions at the primary instigator—Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

As the European Union begins to take stronger actions, the future of the conflict in Congo remains uncertain. However, for many observers, the message is clear: the EU can no longer turn a blind eye to the actions of Rwanda and its role in the ongoing instability in the DRC.