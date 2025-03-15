UN marks third anniversary of International Day to Combat Islamophobia

The United Nations says there is a 'disturbing rise' in anti-Muslim bigotry. "From racial profiling and discriminatory policies that violate human rights and dignity, to outright violence against individuals and places of worship, this is part of a wider scourge of intolerance," UN Chef de Cabinet, Courtenay Rattray said on Friday.

The comments came during a meeting of the General Assembly to mark International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Miguel Angel Moratinos, UN Under-Secretary-General said many such acts may not be reflected into official statistics – but they "degrade people’s dignity and our common humanity. "

Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, stressed that “there are no terrorist religions or peoples, only minds filled with hatred and corrupted by misguided beliefs.” the meeting comes on the eve of the three-year anniversary of , the UN General Assembly adopted a resolutions which designated 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.