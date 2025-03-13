Southern African countries to pull troops out of eastern Congo

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has announced the end of its military mission in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the loss of at least a dozen soldiers in January.

After a virtual summit, SADC confirmed a phased withdrawal of its troops, who had been deployed in December 2023 to assist the DRC in restoring peace amid long-standing conflict.

South Africa, the largest contributor to the mission, lost 14 soldiers, while three Malawian troops were also killed.

The M23 rebel group has taken control of key cities such as Goma and Bukavu, leaving many soldiers trapped in their bases, prompting calls in South Africa for a full withdrawal.

The summit coincided with Angola's announcement of peace talks between the DRC and the M23, scheduled to begin on March 18 in Luanda.

SADC chairperson and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa emphasized the urgency of dialogue to prevent further instability in the region.

The talks come amid allegations that Rwanda has supported M23 fighters, though Rwanda denies the claims. The DRC government reports that the group's offensive has caused over 7,000 deaths since January.

The M23 is the most prominent of more than 100 armed groups vying for control of eastern Congo’s trillions of dollars in mineral wealth that’s critical for much of the world’s technology. The rebels are supported by about 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, according to U.N. experts.

The decades-long fighting has displaced more than 6 million people in the region, creating the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.