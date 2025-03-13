Africa's GDP growth to rebound amid ongoing poverty and climate challenges

Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow by 3.8% in 2025 and 4.1% in 2026, according to a report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) released Wednesday in Addis Ababa during the 57th session of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

The report, presented by UNECA’s Director of the Macro-Economics, Finance, and Governance Division, Zuzana Schwidrowski, acknowledged the resilience of African economies but emphasized that current growth rates are insufficient to drive widespread social development across the continent.

While intra-African trade has become more dynamic and diversified in some regions, its overall contribution to Africa’s growth has declined compared to previous years.

Despite being the second-fastest-growing global region, Africa’s growth has been mainly driven by a reduction in inflationary pressures.

Although extreme poverty has decreased in line with global trends, it remains disproportionately high across most of Africa, with North Africa as the only exception.

The report also highlighted the growing threat of climate change, which is expected to negatively impact agricultural productivity and worsen food insecurity across many parts of the continent.