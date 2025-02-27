Ukraine Weighs U.S. Rare Earth Deal Amid War Efforts

Ukrainians expressed mixed reactions on Thursday to a potential economic deal with the United States that would grant access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals.

Three senior Ukrainian officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that a framework agreement had been reached earlier this week. One of them said Kyiv hopes the deal will help secure ongoing U.S. military support, which Ukraine urgently needs as it continues to defend its territory.

Kateryna Shkola, a 24-year-old actress at the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre, voiced skepticism about the agreement. “As long as they need something from us, they will at least pretend to be actively helping us," she said. "If we refuse to cooperate, this could lead to some kind of conflict or even resource blackmail."

However, some Ukrainians see the deal as a necessary compromise. Mykhailo Krot, a programmer, acknowledged its imperfections but stressed the financial benefits. “The main thing is that this is an investment in Ukraine that will allow us to extract these minerals. Ukraine does not have the funds to do so now,” he said. “Even if this deal is not super fair, this is a war. And when there is a war, you have to pay more.”

For war veteran Oleh Manuelov, military support remains the top priority. “The support from the U.S. is important because, first of all, it means weapons,” he said. “Without it, it will be very difficult to hold the front.”

The agreement could be signed as early as Friday, with plans in motion for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to one of the officials. Another official indicated that Kyiv is eager to finalize the deal as it presents an opportunity to discuss continued military aid.

As Ukraine navigates both economic and battlefield challenges, the deal highlights the delicate balance between securing vital resources and maintaining strategic alliances.