Global conflicts dominate agenda at G20 meeting of foreign ministers

Global conflicts, mainly the Russia-Ukraine war, took centre stage on the second and final day of the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in South Africa on Friday.

Amid tensions between Pretoria and Washington, the gathering was marked by the absence of a senior US delegation.

South Africa has tried to downplay this, saying it was “not a train smash” and that crucial deliberations continued in the presence of acting US ambassador Dana Brown.

It is the first African country to hold the presidency of the group of top economies which represent some 85 per cent of global GDP and three quarters of trade.

After the gathering concluded, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told reporters that ongoing conflicts and wars in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe are holding back economic development.

“The meeting reiterated that all states must act in a manner consistent with the purpose and principles of the UN charter," he said.

“All parties in conflicts must comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law.”

He added that there had been agreement to support peace efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the conflicts in Sudan, the Congo, and others.

Lamola confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to South Africa for a state visit.

The two leaders have met previously on the sidelines of various global platforms.

Lamola defended Ukraine's right to have a seat at the table of any peace talks on ending the war with Russia.

South Africa will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in November this year, a gathering that's expected to be attended by all the group’s heads of state.

The United States is expected to take over the G20 presidency from South Africa next year.