Refugee crisis: congolese flee to Burundi from M23 violence

In Burundi, an influx of Congolese individuals continues as they seek refuge from the advancing M23.

Since the end of last week, the Burundian government has reported around ten thousand Congolese refugees on its territory, according to Interior Minister Martin Niteretse.

He stated that "Burundi has already welcomed approximately ten thousand people fleeing from the neighboring DRC."

The same ministry noted that these refugees are either crossing through the official Gatumba border or making clandestine crossings via the Rusizi River.

Currently, they are gathered in transit sites, including one in Gihanga, located in the Bubanza province in the west of the country.

Conditions there are extremely poor, with overcrowding being a significant issue.

They have received some mattresses for sleeping, but many report suffering from hunger.

Their faces reflect despair.

This situation is concerning for the Burundian government, which has pledged to work with its partners to find a solution.

Niteretse added, "Since this is an unforeseen situation, Burundi is collaborating with the UNHCR to ensure that the challenges arising from hosting these fleeing neighbors are addressed appropriately."

Burundi shares a border with the DRC, and since the M23's assault on various towns and areas in South Kivu province, it has become a refuge for thousands of Congolese.