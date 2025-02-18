Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Refugee crisis: congolese flee to Burundi from M23 violence

Mochozi Bigelegele, Martha Mlebinge, and Fatuma Hussein, originally from Congo and Burundi respectively, hold handmade blankets at an event in Burlington on March 21, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Lisa Rathke/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with Other agencies

Burundi

In Burundi, an influx of Congolese individuals continues as they seek refuge from the advancing M23.

Since the end of last week, the Burundian government has reported around ten thousand Congolese refugees on its territory, according to Interior Minister Martin Niteretse.

He stated that "Burundi has already welcomed approximately ten thousand people fleeing from the neighboring DRC."

The same ministry noted that these refugees are either crossing through the official Gatumba border or making clandestine crossings via the Rusizi River.

Currently, they are gathered in transit sites, including one in Gihanga, located in the Bubanza province in the west of the country.

Conditions there are extremely poor, with overcrowding being a significant issue.

They have received some mattresses for sleeping, but many report suffering from hunger.

Their faces reflect despair.

This situation is concerning for the Burundian government, which has pledged to work with its partners to find a solution.

Niteretse added, "Since this is an unforeseen situation, Burundi is collaborating with the UNHCR to ensure that the challenges arising from hosting these fleeing neighbors are addressed appropriately."

Burundi shares a border with the DRC, and since the M23's assault on various towns and areas in South Kivu province, it has become a refuge for thousands of Congolese.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..