Zelensky to address African Union Summit via video amid opposition

President Zelensky has been informed he will not be attending in person the upcoming African Union summit. In a letter dated February 5th, Zelensky was told he would instead deliver a "video address" to the heads of state.

This is not Zelensky's first attempt to engage with the African continent. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he has worked tirelessly to strengthen diplomatic ties, aiming to participate in the African Union’s annual summit.

However, his push to address African leaders has faced resistance. Some nations, including Angola, have expressed strong opposition to Zelensky’s participation. Angola, set to assume the rotating presidency of the African Union, has long-standing ties with Russia dating back to the country’s independence.

While Ukraine has made significant efforts to expand its influence in Africa, opening seven new embassies over the past two years, many African nations have remained neutral, reluctant to upset their relations with Russia.

As diplomatic tensions rise, Zelensky’s virtual address remains a point of contention in Africa’s delicate balancing act between global powers.