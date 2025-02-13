Religious leaders meet rebel groups in Goma amid rising tensions

A delegation of religious leaders met with rebel group leaders in Goma on Wednesday, as tensions continue to escalate in the wake of the M23’s takeover of the eastern Congolese city. The meeting came amid growing concerns over the ongoing violence and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

The M23 rebels, who are part of the broader struggle among more than 100 armed groups vying for control of Congo’s mineral-rich east, have intensified their grip on Goma, marking a significant escalation in their years-long conflict with government forces. The violence has left at least 2,000 people dead in and around the city, according to Congolese authorities.

Donatien Nshole, a Catholic priest and political figure, provided a glimpse into the discussions during the meeting, noting that the rebel leaders reassured the delegation that they were not pursuing the division of the country, nor were they engaged in illicit exploitation of resources. He emphasized that the rebels had clarified their position on these issues, but he also urged for the reopening of key infrastructure such as the airport and port, vital for the region's recovery. "We remain convinced that the solution to this crisis is not military," Nshole added, stressing the need for peace.

Residents of Goma are desperate for a resolution, with many facing the daily fear and uncertainty that come with living in a war zone. "We all need peace, and they are the ones who are empowered to lead and bring peace. May God grant them grace so that they reach it. We will be behind them," said Bahati Faustin, a local resident, speaking on behalf of the community’s hopes for a peaceful end to the conflict.

However, some residents have expressed frustration at the delayed response to the crisis. Bisimwa Badeja, another Goma resident, noted, "They did well to come, but they are coming late because this started a long time ago... For them to get us out of the situation that we are going through, it will not be easy."

The religious leaders’ efforts to mediate a peaceful resolution come as the war’s impact continues to deepen, leaving the population fearful for their safety and questioning when the violence will finally end. With a combination of political, humanitarian, and religious voices now calling for a ceasefire, there is hope that dialogue may pave the way for a lasting solution to the ongoing conflict in Goma and the broader eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.