R. Kelly's 30-year prison sentence upheld by federal appeals court

R. Kelly's convictions for racketeering and sex trafficking, along with his 30-year prison sentence, were affirmed on Wednesday by a federal appeals court, which determined that the artist had exploited his celebrity status for over 25 years to perpetrate sexual abuse against girls and young women.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan delivered its ruling after considering arguments presented last March.

The Grammy-winning and multiplatinum R&B artist was found guilty in 2021 in a Brooklyn federal court on multiple counts, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly's attorney, expressed her belief in a statement that the Supreme Court would agree to review the case. She characterized the 2nd Circuit's decision as "unprecedented," arguing that it grants prosecutors excessive discretion to apply the racketeering statute to scenarios that are "absurdly remote" from its original purpose.

Last year, the Supreme Court opted not to hear an appeal regarding a 20-year sentence Kelly received after being convicted in 2022 of child sex offenses, which included producing images of child sexual abuse in Chicago.

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, he is recognized for his works such as the 1996 hit "I Believe I Can Fly" and the cult classic "Trapped in the Closet," a multipart narrative exploring themes of sexual betrayal and intrigue.

Despite selling millions of albums and maintaining popularity even as allegations of his abuse of young girls surfaced in the 1990s, Kelly was acquitted of child sexual abuse image charges in Chicago in 2008.

However, a subsequent trial in Chicago in 2022 resulted in his conviction for producing images of child sexual abuse and enticing minors for sexual purposes.

Public outrage regarding Kelly's sexual misconduct did not gain significant traction until the #MeToo movement, reaching a peak following the release of the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly."