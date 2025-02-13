African Union leaders meet in Addis Ababa

African leaders meeting at the African Union (AU) summit in Ethiopia are renewing calls for slavery and colonial reparations, despite resistance from former colonial powers.

While the reparations movement is gaining momentum, leaders in the U.S. and Europe have largely dismissed the idea.

At the summit in Addis Ababa, AU leaders aim to define a unified approach, including financial compensation, formal acknowledgments, and policy reforms.

"Reparations is the hot topic," said the AU's ECOSOCC.

Experts argue that Africa’s economic struggles, debt crises, and vulnerability to climate change are rooted in colonial exploitation. Beyond financial payments, reparations could involve land restitution, returning cultural artifacts, and policy changes to address inequalities.

The AU has also allied with CARICOM to push for reparations through diplomatic and legal channels.

However, progress has been slow. Right-wing opposition in Europe has stifled discussions, with leaders in Portugal, Britain, and France rejecting reparations