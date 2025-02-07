Welcome to Africanews

Ramaphosa responds to U.S. funding freeze, rejects "bullying"

By Agencies

South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa warned of rising nationalism and protectionism in his annual address, asserting that his country “will not be bullied” amid U.S. funding cuts.

The remarks followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze global aid for 90 days, including funds supporting South Africa’s HIV/AIDS programs, which account for 17% of the country’s HIV spending. Trump also threatened to halt all U.S. funding over South Africa’s land expropriation law, calling it a “massive human rights violation.”

Ramaphosa dismissed the claims as misinformation, emphasizing that the law aims at redistributing unused land while maintaining legal safeguards. His government is exploring ways to sustain HIV/AIDS services despite the U.S. freeze.

He also announced a $50 billion infrastructure plan to boost South Africa’s economy, pledging resilience amid global political shifts.

