Marcelo retires at age 36 to end trophy-filled career

Marcelo, the Real Madrid great famous for his big hair and being one of the most decorated players in soccer history, announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 36.

“My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything," the Brazilian said in a video on X.

A defender who excelled in attack, Marcelo had one of the most trophy-filled careers in soccer history thanks to his time at Madrid from 2007-22 and his return to boyhood Brazilian club Fluminense across 2023-24. He also played for Brazil at the World Cup in 2014 and ’18, and won Olympic medals in 2008 (bronze) and 2012 (silver).

At Madrid, he won the Champions League five times, the Spanish league six times and 25 titles in total.

“Marcelo is part of the history of Real Madrid and is one of the great legends of our club and of world football,” Madrid said.

Marcelo made the jump to Europe in 2006 when the Spanish powerhouse was in a slump. He went on to help Madrid forge one of the most successful periods in its history by flourishing in joining the attack in the spaces created by Cristiano Ronaldo on the left flank.

Ronaldo paid tribute to his old teammate, calling him a “brother.”

“My brother, what an incredible career!” Ronaldo wrote on X. “We went through a lot together. There were years of achievements, victories and unforgettable moments. More than a teammate, (you) a companion for my life. Thanks for everything, friend. I wish you all the best in this new stage of life.”

Marcelo made 546 appearances in 16 seasons before leaving the all-whites in 2022 after lifting his fifth European Cup. At that time, he had the most titles in club history. He has since been overtaken by Luka Modric and Nacho Fernández with 26 each.

After a brief spell with Olympiakos in Greece, Marcelo moved back to Fluminense — where he started his career — and won the Copa Libertadores.