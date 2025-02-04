M23 rebels declare ceasefire in Goma for humanitarian reasons

Rwanda-backed rebels who took control of Goma, a crucial city in eastern Congo, have declared a unilateral ceasefire in the area for humanitarian purposes.

The M23 group made this announcement on Monday, responding to calls for a safe passage for aid and the needs of hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals.

Goma is situated in a region rich in mineral resources, yet it remains under rebel control.

There has been no immediate response from the Congolese government.

On Monday, U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric provided an update on the situation in Congo, expressing concern over rising health risks.

He noted that while some economic activities are resuming, schools and banks are still closed, and food shortages persist.

The coalition of rebel factions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a humanitarian ceasefire effective Tuesday.

In their statement, the group, which includes the M23 rebels backed by Rwanda, cited "humanitarian reasons" for this decision after making territorial gains in the region.

The U.N. reported that at least 900 individuals have died and 2,880 have been injured in the recent violence surrounding Goma, the largest city in eastern DR Congo, now under rebel control.

The G7 nations and the EU have condemned the offensive as a blatant infringement on DR Congo's sovereignty.

The coalition, known as the Congo River Alliance, has accused the Congolese military of using aircraft to bomb areas under their control, resulting in civilian casualties.

They stated they do not plan to expand their territory, despite previous claims, and will maintain their current positions.

In their statement, the alliance emphasized their commitment to safeguarding the civilian population and their own territories.

Ongoing regional conflicts have led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people over the past three years.

Since the beginning of 2025, over 400,000 individuals have been displaced from their homes, as reported by the UN's refugee agency.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who also leads the Rwanda Defence Force, stated he was unsure if Rwandan troops were present in the DR Congo.

"There are many things I don't know. But if you want to ask me, is there a problem in Congo that concerns Rwanda? And that Rwanda would do anything to protect itself? I'd say 100%," he told CNN on Monday.

In the meantime, human rights organizations are urging for increased pressure on Rwanda to withdraw.

The communications minister of the DR Congo has called for the international community to impose sanctions on Rwanda.

"A strong decision (must be taken) not only to condemn, but to stop what Rwanda is doing, because it is not acceptable if you want to preserve peace in Africa and in our region," Patrick Muyaya told Reuters. "Sanctions are the minimum," he added.