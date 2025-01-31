In rebel-held Goma, residents struggle with water, electricity cuts

On the shores of Lake Kivu, Goma residents were busy filling up plastic jerrycans with lake water.

Less than a week since Rwanda-backed rebels claimed control of the city, basic services like water, internet and electricity were completely cut off.

As he attached several containers of water to a motorbike, Badeja Matanda said he was forced to drive an hour to get the water.

“We want the war to end so that we can resume normal life. Coming here every day, we will not make it,” he explained.

The rebels, known as M23, took several key towns around Goma in recent weeks.

By Sunday night, they had arrived in Goma, and were claiming to control the city early Monday.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi vowed Wednesday night to fight the rebels and restore government rule in a televised speech.

But M23 leaders said Thursday that they plan to fight until they reach the capital, Kinshasa.

Aline Kahindo was also at the lake gathering water Thursday.

“The situation is not good and we are suffering a lot because of the lack of water,” she said. “Since the war started everything has been cut off, the water has been cut off, no electricity.”

As rebels approached Goma last weekend, Jules Kafitiye, a doctor at Charité Maternal Hospital, said the hospital could only continue operating for four or five more days with current electricity cuts.

“We are forced to buy around 150 to 200 liters (of oil) per day to operate the two generators and all the equipment, and even that is not enough sometimes,” he said.

At a press conference Thursday, M23 leaders promised to reestablish the water supply in Goma.

Rebels continued their advance Thursday, heading towards neighboring province South Kivu’s capital Bukavu.

M23 seized Goma in 2012 for a matter of days, but analysts say this time, it will be more difficult for the Congolese government to retake control.