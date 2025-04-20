DRC: Goma Christians celebrate Easter under rebel rule

Civil War
Goma's Christians thronged churches on Sunday to celebrate Easter, the first since their city was overran by M23 rebels in January.
At Goma’s Holy Spirit Parish, hundreds of faithful gathered despite the atmosphere of fear and tension. Through song and prayer, they expressed a profound longing for peace.
Corneille Nangaa, one of the leaders of M23 was also in the congregation.
In his homily, Goma bishop Willy Ngumbi Ngengele made a passionate plea for peace.
“This is a day when we must all be men and women of peace. Let us set aside everything that divides us. Let us work for peace, not for evil, not for death, not for insecurity. Let us work for peace, for security, for brotherhood, and for love,” said Ngengele.
Malaika Elysée reports from Goma
Go to video
Goma reacts to return of Kabila from exile
Go to video
DRC: Kabila arrives in rebel-held Goma after return from exile
Go to video
Rwanda agrees to give safe passage to SADC forces leaving the DRC
01:09
U.S. calls on Rwanda to withdraw troops from eastern DRC and end support for M23 rebels
Go to video
South Sudan: top UN official in the country warns of risk of new civil war
01:46
UN officials warn of worsening crisis in eastern DRC