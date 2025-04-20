DRC: Goma Christians celebrate Easter under rebel rule

Goma's Christians thronged churches on Sunday to celebrate Easter, the first since their city was overran by M23 rebels in January.

At Goma’s Holy Spirit Parish, hundreds of faithful gathered despite the atmosphere of fear and tension. Through song and prayer, they expressed a profound longing for peace.

Corneille Nangaa, one of the leaders of M23 was also in the congregation.

In his homily, Goma bishop Willy Ngumbi Ngengele made a passionate plea for peace.

“This is a day when we must all be men and women of peace. Let us set aside everything that divides us. Let us work for peace, not for evil, not for death, not for insecurity. Let us work for peace, for security, for brotherhood, and for love,” said Ngengele.

Malaika Elysée reports from Goma