Goma joins global mourning for Pope Francis

The death of Pope Francis on Monday has triggered an outpouring of grief around the world, including in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, where Catholic faithful gathered to pray and honor his memory.

“As Catholic Christians, we are deeply saddened by the death of a servant of God like the Pope,” said Ramacle Kambale, who came to his local parish to pray with fellow believers. “Honestly, we are heartbroken.”

Pope Francis had planned to visit Goma in 2022, but the trip was canceled due to health concerns. His passing has left many in the region devastated.

“It’s truly heartbreaking," said Soki Jacqueline, another Goma resident. "We waited for him for so long. We had faith that he would one day come and that things would get better. Sadly, we are devastated to see that he passed away before we ever got the chance to see him in person."

Elected in 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis became widely admired for his humility, his simplicity, and his advocacy for peace and social justice. He died at the age of 88.

For many, he was more than a religious leader — he was a father figure.

“We will remember Pope Francis for many reasons," said Father Dominique Kasereka. "In short, he was someone who dedicated his life to serving the Catholic Church and caring deeply for the less fortunate."

Pope Francis had battled a chronic lung condition since his youth, having had part of one lung removed. In mid-February, he was hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital with a respiratory crisis, which later developed into double pneumonia.

As Catholics around the world mourn his loss, Pope Francis’ legacy of peace, hope, and compassion continues to inspire millions.