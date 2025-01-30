Mission 300 Summit: Lighting Up Africa {Business Africa}

At the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, global and African leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding electricity access across the continent. The initiative aims to provide power to 300 million Africans by 2030, addressing the urgent needs of the 600 million people currently living without electricity.

A key figure at the summit, Nnenna Lily Nwabufo, Vice President for Regional Development, Integration, and Business Delivery at the African Development Bank Group, joined our show to discuss the progress made since the initiative’s launch in 2024. She highlighted key milestones achieved so far and how renewable energy and technological innovation will play a crucial role in electrifying homes across Africa.

As investments and policy reforms gain momentum, the summit marks a significant step towards bridging Africa’s energy gap and fostering economic development. Daniel Kijo reports from Tanzania.

Rwanda’s Oil Discovery Raises Hopes and Concerns

Rwanda has made a groundbreaking discovery of 13 oil wells in Lake Kivu, sparking debates over the country’s economic future. The newfound resource holds the potential to transform Rwanda’s energy sector and boost economic growth, but environmental concerns loom large.

Lake Kivu is an ecologically sensitive area, and experts warn that oil extraction could disrupt the delicate ecosystem and threaten the livelihoods of thousands who depend on the lake for fishing. While the government has emphasized its commitment to sustainable exploration, stakeholders remain divided on how best to balance economic benefits with environmental protection. Diana Iriza reports from Rwanda.

Transforming Lives in South Kivu with Coffee-Based Skincare

In South Kivu, eastern DRC, entrepreneur Solange Kwinja is revolutionizing skincare by transforming coffee beans into artisanal soaps. Her company, Kitoko Soap, is gaining popularity for its natural ingredients and skin benefits, but its impact goes far beyond beauty.

By employing and training over 1,500 women and youth, Kwinja’s initiative is creating new economic opportunities and empowering local communities. Through her innovative approach, she is not only boosting the regional economy but also highlighting the potential of African-grown resources in global markets.

As more consumers embrace sustainable and locally made products, Kwinja’s story stands as a testament to the transformative power of entrepreneurship in Africa. Our correspondent has more from South Kivu, DRC.