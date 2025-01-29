Rally in Ramallah against Trump’s call to uproot Gaza’s population

Dozens of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on Wednesday to protest against recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Trump said he would like to see Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations increase the number of Palestinian refugees they are accepting from the Gaza Strip, potentially moving out enough of the population to “just clean out” the war-torn area to create a virtual clean slate.

"Such a call is nothing but participation in a war crime," said activist Mustafa Barghouti who too part in the demonstration in Ramallah.

"It is absolutely rejected by all Palestinians, by Egypt and by Jordan. So such a call will not succeed."

Several Israeli leaders have also made the same call in the past and piled pressure on Palestinians to leave.

Jordan and Egypt have rejected the idea.

Both countries along with the Palestinians, worry that Israel would never allow them to return to Gaza once they have left.

Egypt and Jordan have made peace with Israel but support the creation of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, territories that Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast War.

They fear that the permanent displacement of Gaza’s population could make that impossible.