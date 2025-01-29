Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Web

web

Rally in Ramallah against Trump’s call to uproot Gaza’s population

Palestinians carry defaced pictures of U.S. President Donald Trump while protesting against his latest statements regarding the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza   -  
Copyright © africanews
Nasser Nasser/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Dozens of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on Wednesday to protest against recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Trump said he would like to see Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations increase the number of Palestinian refugees they are accepting from the Gaza Strip, potentially moving out enough of the population to “just clean out” the war-torn area to create a virtual clean slate.

"Such a call is nothing but participation in a war crime," said activist Mustafa Barghouti who too part in the demonstration in Ramallah.

"It is absolutely rejected by all Palestinians, by Egypt and by Jordan. So such a call will not succeed."

Several Israeli leaders have also made the same call in the past and piled pressure on Palestinians to leave.

Jordan and Egypt have rejected the idea.

Both countries along with the Palestinians, worry that Israel would never allow them to return to Gaza once they have left.

Egypt and Jordan have made peace with Israel but support the creation of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, territories that Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast War.

They fear that the permanent displacement of Gaza’s population could make that impossible.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..