Palestinians face displacement and uncertainty after new Israeli orders

Palestinian families in Gaza City have once again been displaced uncertain where to go after the Israeli army issued orders on Friday to evacuate areas in the east of the city ahead of military operations targeting Hamas.

Abu Osama Bahar told the the Associated Press that he’s been displaced 15 times since the war began in 2023.

He is now uncertain where to go with his little children.

He said it’s difficult to find a shelter and that people are sleeping in the streets without blankets.

“What did we do in this world for this to happen to us? We’re all civilians. All are women and children fleeing,” he added.

The Israeli army issued orders Friday morning asking residents to immediately evacuate Shajiyah, Turkman, Zaytoun, and Tuffah among other areas.

They issued another order hours later to evacuate Khirbet Khuza'a, Abasan al-Kabira, and Abasan al-Jadidah—areas that were targeted first when Israel broke the ceasefire on March 18.

Some people walked through the streets, each carrying at least one bag, while others had carts piled with belongings.

People either pulled the carts themselves or used motorbikes and donkeys.

“Please have mercy on us. We’ve been displaced a billion (many) times and we don’t know where to go,” said Amer al-Reefy in a desperate plea to Muslims around the world.