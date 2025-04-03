Gaza completes month without new humanitarian supplies after Israel's blockade

The United Nations says it has been one full month since humanitarian supplies have entered Gaza.

Jonathan Whittall, the head of the Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance told reporters Wednesday that 2.1 million people are trapped, bombed and starved.

"As of today, 64% of Gaza is under active forced displacement orders or falling within the so-called buffer zone, with 64% of Gaza that is today not accessible to to the population. Nowhere and no one is safe."

Whittall said displacements and re-displacements of Palestinians since the breakdown of the cease has led to roughly 300,000 people being displaced in the in the last days alone.

Israel unilaterally blocked the aid corridor from Egypt at the start of March, and resumed its full scale bombing of Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire with Hamas.

Due to a lack of fuel, some bakeries in the strip have shut down.