Meloni under investigation for alleged aid to Libyan warlord

Prosecutors have opened an investigation against Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni and two government ministers for repatriating a Libyan warlord wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

Meloni revealed the investigation by Rome prosecutors for allegedly aiding Ossama Anjiem, also known as Ossama al-Masri, in a video posted on social media.

She said her Justice and Interior ministers and an under-secretary are also targeted in the investigation.

Meloni’s government has been under fire from the opposition, human rights groups and the ICC for releasing al-Masri on a technicality after he was arrested in the northern city of Turin on a warrant from the international court.