Protesters attack embassies in Kinshasa after increase in fighting between M23 and Congolese forces

Chris Ocamringa, Africanews, Kinshasa.  
Chris Ocamringa, Africanews, Kinshasa.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Chris Ocamringa, Africanews, Kinshasa.

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Hundreds of young Congolese men took to the streets of Kinshasa to express their outrage at the entry of the M23 rebels in the eastern city of Goma.

They barricaded roads and attacked the embassies of Rwanda, Uganda, France, and the United States.

The French embassy was set on fire and vandalized.

The locals accuse the governments of the foreign missions of supporting Rwanda which UN experts earlier said was backing the M23 rebels.

Rwanda has denied the charge and blamed the DRC of supporting a Hutu militia seeking to topple its government.

On Monday the M23 rebels marched into the city of Goma and said they had captured it from government forces.

But fighting has been going on for the control of the strategic city that is the capital of the mineral-rich province of North Kivu.

The African Union and the United Nations Security Council are set to hold emergency meetings to discuss ways of preventing the conflict from escalating further.

