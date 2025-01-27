Tens of thousands of Palestinians return to northern Gaza

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have begun to return home to Northern Gaza on Monday in accordance with the terms of a fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The area has been heavily destroyed by Israeli bombardments, yet huge crowds were seen flooding back towards their home towns from 7 am onwards.

Families, women and children slowly marched along a main road close to the sea.

It is the first time that Palestinians are allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza since the beginning of the 15-month war.

Israel opened the corridor to the Gaza Strip 48 hours later than initially planned.

This was due to a reported dispute with Hamas over the release order of Israeli hostages.

Meanwhile, Lebanese residents who tried to enter their villages at the border in southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops remain, saw the Israeli military open fire on them.

According to the Lebanese health ministry, two people were killed and 17 others were wounded.

It is the second day that has seen residents attempt to return before being shot at by Israeli soldiers.

On Sunday, 24 Lebanese returnees were killed.