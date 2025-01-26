Mbappé’s hat-trick leads Real Madrid to 3-0 win

Kylian Mbappé scored his first-ever hat-trick for Real Madrid in a dominant 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid. The 26-year-old is on fire, having found the back of the net eight times in his last five matches across all competitions.

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Mbappé's performance, highlighting how the forward’s recent form is adding real value to the team.

“He’s been playing really well, and this is his first hat-trick for us. He’s bringing so much to the team. Over the last two months, he’s really found his rhythm. And of course, that’s a huge plus for us because he’s a player with a lot of quality.”

With 49 points, Real Madrid sit comfortably at the top of La Liga, four points ahead of second-placed Atlético Madrid, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal.