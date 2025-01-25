Sudan’s army and RSF trade blame over refinery fire

A fire has destroyed a large oil refinery about 71 kilometers north of Khartoum, and it has sparked a blame game between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF. Both sides are accusing each other of starting the attack, which has raised tensions in the ongoing conflict.

The Sudanese army says the RSF set the refinery on fire in a "desperate attempt" to destroy the country’s oil resources after failing to take control of them. The army claims this is part of a broader strategy to destabilize Sudan.

On the other hand, the RSF blames the army for the destruction, saying the refinery was hit by airstrikes using barrel bombs early in the morning. For the RSF, this attack is just one example of what they call "war crimes" committed by the army since the conflict began.

Witnesses reported seeing thick black smoke rising from the refinery, which is one of the largest in Sudan and plays a key role in the country’s energy supply.