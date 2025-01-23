Britain and Egypt foreign ministers discuss trade and irregular migration

British foreign minister, David Lammy, held talks in Cairo on Thursday with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

The discussions took place ahead of the second gathering of the Egyptian-British Participation Council which aims to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting comes at a sensitive time in the region, as a fragile ceasefire holds in the Gaza Strip. Lammy was expected to thank the Egyptian government for its role in brokering the deal.

Other issues to be discussed include efforts to counter irregular migration and boosting trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Lammy is also expected to press Egypt for the release from jail of British-Egyptian writer and pro-democracy activist, Alaa Abd El Fattah.

His family have urged the foreign secretary to prioritise securing his freedom above trade deals.

Fattah remains in a Cairo jail even although he has served his full 5-year sentence for dissent, but it now due to stay in jail until 2027.

It is being reported that the Egyptian authorities have not counted the two years he spent in prison awaiting trial.