Critical minerals and climate action: South Africa's G20 priorities

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the objectives and priorities for the country’s G20 presidency.

Addressing delegates at the World Economic Forum (WEF), he stated that a significant focus for South Africa will be to utilize critical minerals to foster inclusive growth and development.

He stated, "As we confront the challenges of the 21st century – from climate change to pandemics, to addressing the challenge of from poverty to terrorism, from migration to artificial intelligence – we are in many ways once again called upon to harness that most powerful, and that most enduring of human attributes: mutually beneficial cooperation and collaboration."

Ramaphosa stressed the importance of the G20 creating its own framework for green industrialization and investment.

Having taken over the leadership from Brazil in December, South Africa will hand it over to the United States at the end of 2025, working closely with both nations throughout the upcoming year.

He also pledged to highlight the challenges posed by climate change to developing countries during this landmark G20 presidency, the first ever held by an African nation.

The 2025 Davos gathering is centered around the theme, ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’.

South Africa that holds the G20 presidency the first by an African Nation will pass on the rotational leadership of the world’s top economies to the United States at the close of 2025.