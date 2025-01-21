Putin congratulates Trump on taking office, welcomes dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Donald Trump on taking office and welcomed his intention to open a dialogue with Moscow.

Speaking during a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council just before Trump’s inauguration, Putin said that “we hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.”

“We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III,” Putin said in televised comments. “We certainly welcome such an approach and congratulate the U.S. president-elect on taking office."

He emphasised that a dialogue between Russia and the U.S. should be based on “equal basis and mutual respect, taking into account the important role our countries play on some key issues on the global agenda, including the strengthening of global stability and security.”

Putin noted Moscow is open for dialogue with the Trump administration on the conflict in Ukraine.

“As for the settlement of the situation, I would like to underline that its goal should not be a short truce, not some kind of respite for regrouping forces and rearmament with the aim of subsequently continuing the conflict, but a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people, all nations living in this region."