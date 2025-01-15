DRC: Three Chinese sentenced to seven years in prison for illegal mining

Three Chinese citizens were sentenced Tuesday to 7 years in prison and ordered to pay $600,000 in fines for illegally exploiting mineral resources in Congo, according to court filings.

The ruling marks the first time foreign mineral brokers have been convicted for unauthorized mineral exploitation in the DRC without authorization from Congolese authorities.

The defendants were also found guilty of fraud, money laundering and looting. It is unclear if they will remain in the eastern city of Bukavu, where they are held, or if they will be transferred elsewhere.

They were arrested on Jan. 4 with 10 gold bars and $400,000 in cash.

Lawyers for the defendants say they intend to appeal, claiming the judgment is unjustified.

“Our clients are not satisfied with the judgment," Arsène Mwaka, one of the defendants’ lawyers, told The Associated Press by telephone.

However, the lawyers representing the victims hailed the verdict as “educational,” and said they hope the case will deter future illegal mining operations in the DRC.

"The court's ruling is an educational trial that should serve as a wake-up call to other foreigners who are operating in our chiefdom without any title,” Christian Wanduma, a lawyer for the prosecution, told The Associated Press by telephone.

The trial takes place against a backdrop of increasing efforts to combat illegal mineral trafficking in the DRC. In June, authorities identified 547 companies operating illegally in the South Kivu region. In July, the region suspended all mining activities in an effort to put an end to this practice, which has been documented to harm the environment and encroach on wildlife preserves.

Many Chinese companies mine gold and other minerals in South Kivu, one of the eastern provinces of the DRC that have been plagued by violence from armed groups for nearly three decades.

Attacks on quarries and mining cooperatives are frequent in the region as more than 120 armed groups compete for land and resources in eastern Congo. In 2022, a Congolese employee of a Chinese mining company in South Kivu was killed in a similar attack by armed robbers.

In 2021, the Congolese government suspended six Chinese mining companies in South Kivu for operating without proper authorization.

The Congolese government has said it is also working to secure better terms on a $6.2 billion mining contract with China, which authorities say has not been profitable enough for the Central African nation since it was signed in 2008.

“The fight against illegal mineral trafficking is a major challenge for the DRC. It requires close collaboration between authorities, local communities and mining companies to ensure sustainable and fair exploitation of the country’s mineral resources,” said environmental activist Elie Mulume.