Brooklyn exhibition 'Solid Gold' shows how gold has endured throughout history

A new exhibit at New York's Brooklyn Museum called "Solid Gold" is a shining example of how gold has endured in various cultures throughout the centuries.

The show features more than 500 golden objects, including fashion and jewelry items, paintings, and sculptures. It's part of the museum's 200th anniversary celebrations.

The exhibition’s design - a glittery path that surrounds visitors with gold objects and images - creates an immersive experience.

While the displays revel in the beauty and luxury of gold, they also acknowledge the metal’s darker history, including the environmental and social impacts of gold mining.

The exhibit spans thousands of years - from ancient civilizations to contemporary art - showcasing gold’s versatility and symbolism.

A gold chain link headdress worn by singer and actor anelle Monáe on the cover of "Rolling Stone" looks like it could have been also worn by singer Rick James in the 1980s, or Cleopatra in ancient Egypt according to Matthew Yokobosky, Senior Curator of Fashion and Material Culture at the Brooklyn Museum.

“We have a section in the show called 'Crowned: from Egyptian queens to hip hop kings,' and I was very much interested in that relationship between hip hop culture and ancient cultures. So, there's several moments in this show where that happens," Yokobosky told the AP.

"Solid Gold" is on exhibit through July 6, 2025.