Brazil: One dead and several injured in a plane crash

plane accident
A small plane went off the runway and then exploded in Ubatuba, on Sao Paulo’s coast on Thursday , killing the pilot.
Four other people, a couple and two children survived the crash.
According to São Paulo Military Firefighters, all four survivors were taken to the hospital conscious and in stable condition.
Security footage showed the aircraft, a Cessna 525, leaving the airfield, crossing the street that borders the beach and leaving a trail of fire until it stopped by the water.
The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) released a statement saying that the Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) was called to the scene to collect and confirm data, preserve elements, and initially check for damage to the aircraft, among other information.
