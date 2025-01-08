Summit: Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece call for regional stability

Leaders from Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece convened in Cairo on Wednesday to address escalating tensions in the Middle East, including conflicts in Gaza, Israel, and Lebanon, and broader instability in Syria, Libya, Yemen, and Sudan.

The summit highlighted the urgent need for regional cooperation to confront growing challenges to security, migration, and economic stability.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to prevent conflicts from escalating into a full-scale war, warning of catastrophic consequences, including mass displacement and illegal migration.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades echoed these concerns, noting that the region faces unprecedented instability requiring solidarity and coordinated action to restore security.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the importance of pursuing a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and a two-state solution to address the root causes of the conflict.