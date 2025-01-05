Endangered pygmy finally meets public in Virginia zoo

The public is finally able to see the new endangered pygmy hippo in person at a Virginia zoo.

According to officials at Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, mother Iris and her female calf returned to the indoor pool area on Dec. 30. It was the calf's first time submerged in water since being born in the pool three weeks earlier.

On the first day, the zoo lowered the water level so the baby could become comfortable with her surroundings, but the zoo is gradually increasing the level each day.

The female was born Dec. 9.

The pygmy hippo is native to the swamps and rivers of West Africa. According to the zoo, less than 2,500 mature individuals remain in the wild. But this little pygmy won't be disappearing anytime time soon.