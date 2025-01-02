Welcome to Africanews

Seko Fofana to return to League 1 after signing with Rennes

Ivory Coast 's Seko Fofana, top, duels for the ball with Nigeria's Victor Osimhen during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Football

Ivorian football star Seko Fofana is returning to League 1, having sealed an agreement to join French football team Rennes.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been with Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq, on loan from Al Nassr.

His transfer back to French football is estimated to be worth more than 20 million.

As Rennes sets its sights on a strong finish in the final half of the season, Fofana's arrival is viewed as a boost for the team.

Fans are hopeful that he will give the team the abilty to compete at the highest level at home and further afield.

Fofana's performances at RC Lens from 2020 to 2023 garnered a wave of praise and interest from leading European clubs.

As well as securing Fofana, Rennes has also been looking to bolster the team by reportedly seeking to recruit Brice Samba.

Like Fofana, goalkeeper Samba has also played for Lens.

