Seko Fofana to return to League 1 after signing with Rennes

Ivorian football star Seko Fofana is returning to League 1, having sealed an agreement to join French football team Rennes.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been with Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq, on loan from Al Nassr.

His transfer back to French football is estimated to be worth more than €20 million.

As Rennes sets its sights on a strong finish in the final half of the season, Fofana's arrival is viewed as a boost for the team.

Fans are hopeful that he will give the team the abilty to compete at the highest level at home and further afield.

Fofana's performances at RC Lens from 2020 to 2023 garnered a wave of praise and interest from leading European clubs.

As well as securing Fofana, Rennes has also been looking to bolster the team by reportedly seeking to recruit Brice Samba.

Like Fofana, goalkeeper Samba has also played for Lens.