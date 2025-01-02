CR Belouizdad prepare to face Al Ahly

Algeria
CR Belouizdad trained on Thursday at Nelson Mandela Annex Stadium on the eve of a decisive match against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.
The Algerian side sits currently third in Group C, trialing leaders Al Ahly by four points and Orlando Pirates by two with Stade Abidjan at the bottom of the table.
After suffering a 6-1 thrashing at Al Ahly in match 3 last week, CRB's only hope to make it to the knock-out stage is a win at home
CRB are ninth in the domestic league after 11 matches
