Generation Beta ushers in a new era as 2025 begins

As the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2025, Generation Alpha will officially give way to Generation Beta, a new cohort that will encompass all individuals born between 2025 and 2039.

This marks the seventh generation since the term "generation" began to be used in 1901, with the rise of the Greatest Generation.

Generations are typically defined by the shared cultural, social, and historical experiences of individuals born within a specific time period. These generational shifts often reflect significant events, technological advancements, and societal transformations that shape the values and behaviors of each group.

Heather Dretsch, assistant professor of marketing at North Carolina State University, spoke with "Good Morning America" about the growing importance of understanding generational dynamics, particularly for businesses striving to connect with changing consumer behaviors. “It’s critical for companies to adapt to these shifts,” she explained, emphasizing the need for brands to stay ahead of generational trends.

Below are the most notable generational cohorts, starting with Generation Beta and moving backwards:

Generation Beta (born 2025-2039): Anticipated to be deeply integrated with advanced technology, Gen Beta is expected to foster a strong culture of diversity and inclusivity. As futurist Mark McCrindle notes, this generation will grow up in an environment driven by acceptance and change, encouraging both curiosity and social interconnectedness.

Generation Alpha (born 2010-2024): The first generation to be fully immersed in digital technology from birth, Gen Alpha is projected to surpass 2 billion in population, making it the largest generation in history. McCrindle, who coined the term "Gen Alpha," explains that this generation, currently aged 0-14, is heavily influenced by a digitally connected world and maintains strong family bonds, especially as their parents (millennials) emphasize values of togetherness.

Generation Z (born 1997-2009): The cohort following millennials, Gen Z experienced a world shaped by rapid technological advancements and the disruption of COVID-19. Growing up with technology as an external force—rather than merely a source of entertainment—Gen Z is characterized by a cautious approach to both their personal finances and social engagement.

Millennials (born 1981-1996): Defined as the largest living adult generation in the U.S., millennials (aged late 20s to early 40s) have embraced optimism and a strong sense of community. Dretsch points out that millennial parents are particularly supportive of their children’s self-expression, with a growing focus on empowering younger generations, especially around gender identity.

These generational shifts not only mark changing attitudes and behaviors but also provide a window into evolving societal trends.