Real Madrid hold last training session of 2024

Real Madrid wrapped up 2024 with an open training session at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium.

Around 6,000 fans filled the stands for a rare chance to witness their stars go through their drills.

Some held signs asking for the shirts of their favorite idols.

Real Madrid bring to an end a successful 2024 in which they lifted five trophies. The club won the Champions League, LaLiga, the Uefa Super Cup, the Spanish Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.

Madrid also landed their long-sought transfer target Kylian Mbappe who joined from PSG.