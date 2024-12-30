Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Putin-Trump alliance, war: Peruvian Shamans share 2025 predictions

Shamans hold photos of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a year-end ritual to make predictions for next year, in Lima, Peru, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Martin Mejia/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

New Year

The Shamans, a group of healers and foretellers gathered on Lima's San Cristobal hill as they've done over the years to deliver their new year verdict.

While warning of chaos and trouble, they also prayed for peace and harmony.

The night before the ceremony, the shamans meet to drink hallucinogenic preparations derived from native plants -including Ayahuasca and the San Pedro cactus - which are believed to give them the power to predict the future.

San Cristobal is considered a sacred place by the Inca civilization.

The Shamans do not always get it right. In 2022, they predicted that the Ukraine war would end in 2023.

There is no sign of that happening any time soon.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..