Putin-Trump alliance, war: Peruvian Shamans share 2025 predictions

The Shamans, a group of healers and foretellers gathered on Lima's San Cristobal hill as they've done over the years to deliver their new year verdict.

While warning of chaos and trouble, they also prayed for peace and harmony.

The night before the ceremony, the shamans meet to drink hallucinogenic preparations derived from native plants -including Ayahuasca and the San Pedro cactus - which are believed to give them the power to predict the future.

San Cristobal is considered a sacred place by the Inca civilization.

The Shamans do not always get it right. In 2022, they predicted that the Ukraine war would end in 2023.

There is no sign of that happening any time soon.